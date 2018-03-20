Syrian army shells 'new Turkish base' north of Aleppo city

PanARMENIAN.Net - Rocket artillery units of the Syrian army have shelled Turkish military forces at a newly established base located just north of the city of Aleppo, Al-Masdar News reports citing opposition sources.

Reports say that the new Turkish army base, located on a mountain near the rebel-controlled town of Anadan, came under attack from multi-launch rocket systems fired by Syrian government forces.

The news website said it was not able to independently verify the claims made by opposition sources.

Several day ago, the Turkish Army set up its seventh ‘observation point’ in Syria has part of an ongoing de-escalation scheme brokered between Moscow and Ankara aimed at reducing violence across the country’s northwest.