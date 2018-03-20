Syrian army shells 'new Turkish base' north of Aleppo city
March 20, 2018 - 11:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Rocket artillery units of the Syrian army have shelled Turkish military forces at a newly established base located just north of the city of Aleppo, Al-Masdar News reports citing opposition sources.
Reports say that the new Turkish army base, located on a mountain near the rebel-controlled town of Anadan, came under attack from multi-launch rocket systems fired by Syrian government forces.
The news website said it was not able to independently verify the claims made by opposition sources.
Several day ago, the Turkish Army set up its seventh ‘observation point’ in Syria has part of an ongoing de-escalation scheme brokered between Moscow and Ankara aimed at reducing violence across the country’s northwest.
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Partner news
Latest news
Experiment: Kids react to famous System Of A Down songs Nine-year-old Jake, for example, seems buttoned up and somewhat timid, but loved SOAD from first listen.
Arthur Abraham vs Patrick Nielson: Winner to challenge world title Former two-division world titleholder Arthur Abraham and Patrick Nielsen will look to rejuvenate their careers against each other.
Levon Aronian draws Candidates Tournament round 8 Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 8 match against Ding Liren of China at the Berlin-hosted Candidates Tournament.
Armenia government debt fell in February According to official data, the country’s debt totaled $6.898 billion in January and dropped to $6,851 billion the next month.