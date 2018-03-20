Former French president Sarkozy 'in custody' in campaign funding probe

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was in police custody on Tuesday, March 20 morning, where he was to be questioned as part of an investigation into suspected irregularities over his election campaign financing, an official in the French judiciary said, according to Reuters.

The probe related to alleged Libyan funding for Sarkozy’s 2007 campaign, Le Monde newspaper reported.

A lawyer for Sarkozy could not be reached immediately for comment.