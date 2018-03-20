Armenia government debt fell in February
March 20, 2018 - 14:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s government debt decreased by 0.6% in February 2018, official data reveals.
According to information provided by the finance ministry, the country’s debt totaled $6.898 billion in January and dropped to $6,851 billion the next month.
The foreign debt is down by 0.2% in the reporting period, decreasing from $4.963 billion in the first month of 2018 to $4.950 in the second.
The internal debt, meanwhile, fell by 2.3% to $1.322 billion in February.
