Turkish-backed rebels nearing Syrian army lines in northern Aleppo

March 21, 2018 - 10:52 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish-backed rebels have been rapidly expanding their presence around the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate recently, capturing several areas that were under the control of the Kurdish-led YPG forces.

Led by the Free Syrian Army (FSA), the Turkish-backed rebels had another productive day this week, seizing a half dozen towns from the YPG after a short battle.

Among the towns captured by the Turkish-backed rebels were ‘Ayn Dara and Basouta, which are located near the government-held towns of Al-Zahra’a and Nubl in northern Aleppo.

The latest advance by the Turkish-backed rebels came just hours after a Turkish airstrike hit a group of Syrian Army soldiers in southern Afrin; six soldiers were killed as a result.

