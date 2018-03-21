Suicide bomb attack leaves dozens dead in Kabul: report

PanARMENIAN.Net - At least 26 people have been killed and 18 wounded in a suspected suicide bomb attack near a shrine in the Afghan capital Kabul, officials say, according to BBC.

Initial reports suggest the bomber attacked a crowd of hundreds of people who had gathered to celebrate the start of Nowruz, the New Year festival.

Many in the crowd were minority Shia. Reports say the number killed may rise.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Sectarian attacks on Shias have increased in recent years.

Many have been claimed by the Islamic State group.