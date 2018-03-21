Armenians restoring Russian churches in Vologda oblast
March 21, 2018 - 18:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Representatives of the Armenian community have restored several Russian churches in the country’s Vologda oblast, governor Oleg Kuvshinnikov said at a meeting with the Patriarch Kirill of Moscow.
The official said the representatives of the Armenian community of the village of Sheksna are carrying out the restoration of the Church of the Mother-of-God of Kazan with their own resources.
They have also restored the Church of St. Nicholas in the village of Sizma, RBC says.
