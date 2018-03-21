Turkish-backed troops reportedly attack Syrian military in Aleppo
March 21, 2018 - 17:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish-backed rebels launched a new attack in the northern countryside of Aleppo on Wednesday, March 21, targeting a town that has a large presence of Syrian military personnel, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a military source in Damascus, the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) attacked Kurdish-led YPG and pro-government National Defense Forces (NDF) at the town of Kimar this afternoon.
Intense clashes are now continuing between the Turkish-backed rebels and joint YPG-NDF troops inside of Kimar, the source says.
In addition to the attack on Kimar, the Turkish Air Force has begun bombing the Syrian troops in the town of Barad, which is located just south of Kimar.
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Partner news
Latest news
Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia shares experience at key TIFA meeting The TIFA Council prioritizes the feedback of the private sector, relying on the first-hand experience and advice provided by companies.
Armenia to increase nuclear energy production by 10% Armenia’s nuclear energy production will grow by 10% under a service life extension and modernization program.
French-Armenian boxer to fight for WBA Cruiserweight title Both boxers will fight to stay with the World Boxing Association Cruiserweight Championship, which is currently vacant.
VivaCell-MTS sums up Armenia housing project results for 2017 Six Armenian families were supported owing to VivaCell-MTS General manager Ralph Yirikian's personal donation.