Turkish-backed troops reportedly attack Syrian military in Aleppo

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish-backed rebels launched a new attack in the northern countryside of Aleppo on Wednesday, March 21, targeting a town that has a large presence of Syrian military personnel, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) attacked Kurdish-led YPG and pro-government National Defense Forces (NDF) at the town of Kimar this afternoon.

Intense clashes are now continuing between the Turkish-backed rebels and joint YPG-NDF troops inside of Kimar, the source says.

In addition to the attack on Kimar, the Turkish Air Force has begun bombing the Syrian troops in the town of Barad, which is located just south of Kimar.