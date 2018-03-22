Lebanon monument celebrates 100th anniv. of the first Armenian Republic
March 22, 2018 - 11:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A monument celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first Armenian Republic was inaugurated on Wednesday, March 21 on the premises of the Armenian Church Catholicosate of Cilicia in Antelias, Lebanon.
Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, His Holiness Aram I and Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) president Bako Sahakyan first paid a tribute to the 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide at the St. Martyrs Chapel.
They then proceeded to the official ceremony of the opening of the monument, which, according to His Holiness Aram I, consists of three strong pillars - Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora.
The Catholicos said the monument stands to testify that the struggle will go on until the restoration of all of Armenia.
According to Minority Rights Group International, there are 156,000 Armenians in Lebanon, around 4% of the population.
Lebanon was the first Arab country to recognize the Armenian Genocide in 1997.
Top stories
Aliyev was standing in front of the Maiden Tower where the Armenian church of the Holy Virgin used to rise up until 1990.
In the video, the teacher asks the children who the enemies of Azerbaijan are, and the kids pronounce “the Armenians” in unison.
Don Boyajian is vigorously making his case in the Democratic primary for New York State’s rural northern 21st Congressional district.
George H.W. Bush offered his view on the situation surrounding the Armenian Genocide back in 1988 when he served as vice-president.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army reinforcing east Euphrates area, reports say Although quietly, Syrian forces have in fact been buffing-up their presence around the towns of Khasham, At-Tabiyyah and Marat.
French ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy under formal investigation He is being investigated for illicit campaign financing, misappropriation of Libyan public funds and passive corruption.
Armenia’s capital suitable for traveling with kids, think Russians Yerevan is one of the top three popular cities of the CIS for traveling with children for the spring break, a reservation service says.
Argentine universities suspend events denying Armenian Genocide The University of Belgrano and the National University of the West have suspended two denialist conferences entitled.