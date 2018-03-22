Armenia PM wants visa facilitation with “several countries”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan on Thursday, March 22 instructed the foreign ministry and the State Tourism Committee to work towards facilitating visa regimes with several countries but gave no details.

Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan revealed that a notification from the European Union said some of the CEPA provisions can come into effect.

The CEPA (Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement) between the EU and Armenia was signed by Mogherini and Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian in Brussels on November 24. The Armenian government approved the 350-page deal in December and sent it to the parliament for final ratification on Thursday.

In this context, the premier asked both Kocharyan and tourism committee chief Zarmine Zeytuntsyan whether the two agencies have been collaborating on the issue.

Zeytuntsyan and Kocharyan said they are constantly working together and identifying the countries with which Armenia can facilitate or ease the visa regime on a monthly or yearly basis.