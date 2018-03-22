World’s longest sandstone cave found in India
March 22, 2018 - 13:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The world’s longest sandstone cave at 24,583 metres in length has been discovered in Meghalaya, India's northeastern state known for its complex cave systems hidden under its undulating hills, The Hindustan Times reports.
Called Krem Puri, the cave was discovered in 2016, but its actual length was found during an expedition by the Meghalaya Adventurers’ Association (MAA) to measure and map it between February 5 and March 1 this year, said Brian Daly Kharpran, a founding member of the organisation.
This underground cavern is more than 6,000 metres longer than the world record-holder, the Cueva Del Saman in Edo Zulia, Venezuela — a quartzite sandstone cave measuring 18,200 metres.
“This sandstone cave has also become India’s second longest cave in the general category after the limestone Krem Liat Prah-Umim-Labit system measuring a little over 31km in Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya,” said Kharpran, a recipient of the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award in 2002.
Besides delighting speleologists and cave enthusiasts, Krem Puri near the village of Laitsohum in the Mawsynram area of East Khasi Hills district also has features that attract paleontologists.
The cave system has fossils of dinosaurs, especially the Mosasaurus, a giant reptile that lived 66-76 million years ago.
The expedition team comprised 30 seasoned cavers from the UK, Ireland, Austria, Romania, Switzerland, Poland, the Netherlands, members of MAA, and four Italian scientists from La Venta.
The scientists were invited to give their insight about the structure and genesis of krems, which in the Khasi language means cave, in Mawsynram — known as the wettest place on earth for its record-breaking rainfall.
The 25-day exploration mapped almost all of Krem Puri, with little leads left open, Kharpran said.
That apart, nine more partially explored and new caves were mapped. “Overall, the 2018 expedition explored and mapped 22.8km of new cave passages,” said Kharpran, who has been exploring and mapping caves since 1992.
The whereabouts of more than 1,650 caves and cave locations are known in Meghalaya, of which over 1,000 have been explored or partially explored. According to official data, the state has 491km of surveyed caves. And many more are waiting to be discovered.
Photo. Neil McAllister / Alamy Stock Photo
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Armenia will face difficult test at League of Nations The captain of the Armenian national team Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said Armenia will face a difficult test at the League of Nations.
Armenia, Israel will abolish double taxation Armenia and Israel will abolish double taxation, a corresponding draft decision was approved at a cabinet meeting on March 22.
Armenia’s Ayb School shortlisted for Martela EdDesign Award The School has 11 entrances and exits so that children can stroll around the premises freely all year round, regardless of the weather.
Armenia PM wants visa facilitation with “several countries” Shavarsh Kocharyan revealed that a notification from the European Union said some of the CEPA provisions can come into effect.