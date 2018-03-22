Armenia’s Ayb School shortlisted for Martela EdDesign Award

PanARMENIAN.Net - The architectural project of Ayb School - a private educational complex in the Armenian capital city of Yerevan - has been shortlisted for a Martela EdDesign Award.

The creators of the new academic building of the Ayb school sought to build a cozy and innovative building.

Designed by Storaket Architectural Studio, the building practically does not require heating and consumes very little energy. The installation is thoroughly scrutinized. For example, despite the fact that the ground floor is 8 meters below Earth’s surface, the rooms have access to natural light.

The School has 11 entrances and exits so that children can stroll around the premises freely all year round, regardless of the weather.

Those standing behind the project have paid due attention to safety, having carefully worked out the evacuation system.

Winners will be announced on April 19 in the framework of the Martela EdDesign Conference in St. Petersburg.