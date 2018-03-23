Russian Armenian writer’s novel among 21st c. bestsellers: Fraufluger
March 23, 2018 - 17:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The novel "The Grey House" by Russian-Armenian writer and artist Mariam Petrosyan, published in 2009, was included in the list of the top 10 bestselling books of the XXI century, according to Fraufluger.
The article doesn’t specify, but the list is most probably compiled of books that are popular among Russian readers.
According to the publication, Petrosyan started working on the book as a child, gradually creating the main characters with the help of drawings and letters.
The final version of the manuscript was ready in 1998, but it took 10 years to have the book published.
Also, the list includes “The Road” by Cormac McCarthy's, “11/22/63” by Stephen King, “The Little Friend” by Donna Tartt, “A Song of Ice and Fire” by George R. R. Martin, “Shantaram” by Gregory David Roberts, “Discworld” by Terry Pratchett, “Hunting and Gathering” by Anna Gavalda, “Olive Kitteridge” by Elizabeth Strout and “The Museum of Innocence” by Orhan Pamuk.
