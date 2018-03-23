Second Artsakh Air Fest to be held at Stepanakert airport

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nagorno Karabakh Ministry of Economy and Yell Extreme Park are organizing the second Artsakh Air Fest at the Stepanakert airport.

The details were discussed on Friday, March 23 between minister of economy and industrial infrastructure Levon Grigoryan and co-founder of Yell Extreme Park Tigran Chibukhchyan.

The two, in particular, weighed in on the list of events to be organized in the framework of the festival and the preparatory works to be carried out ahead of it.

However, there is no final decision on the exact date of the show.

The first Artsakh Air Fest was held on June 17, 2017.