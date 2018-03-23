Six year long war in 4 East Ghouta suburbs in Syria ends
March 23, 2018 - 18:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - For years, the battle in the Jobar suburb of the East Ghouta has been one of the bloodiest battles in Syria, .
The Syrian Arab Army’s Republican Guard and their allies from the Palestine Liberation Army (PLA) and National Defense Forces (NDF) had repeatedly tried to retake Jobar, but all attempts would ultimately fail, as the Islamist militants were deeply embedded in this East Ghouta suburb.
The battle for Jobar would be costly, as a large number of military personnel and equipment were lost during the countless offensives to seize this suburb from the militant forces.
However, as of Friday, March 23, it appears that the long battle for Jobar and its neighboring suburbs is finally over after an agreement was put in place with the primary militant groups there, Al-Masdar News says.
According to a military report from Damascus, the Syrian army and Faylaq Al-Rahman have agreed to peace terms in four East Ghouta suburbs, with the latter agreeing to leave to Idlib.
Based on the agreement, Faylaq Al-Rahman will surrender all of their weapons, except for their small arms; they will release all Syrian Army prisoners from their jails; they will inform the government of all explosives they placed around the suburbs of Zamalka, Jobar, ‘Ayn Tarma, and Arbin; and agree to exit these suburbs on Saturday.
The militants are now scheduled to leave these four East Ghouta suburbs by noon on Saturday.
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Partner news
Latest news
Second Artsakh Air Fest to be held at Stepanakert airport The Karabakh Ministry of Economy and Yell Extreme Park are organizing the second Artsakh Air Fest at the Stepanakert airport.
Armenia military bought $3.5 million of communications equipment Yakushev said they have already completed the shipment of the entire lot of products to the Armenian military in 2018.
Czech Airlines resuming regular flights to Armenia The Czech Airlines are resuming regular Prague-Yerevan flights from June 8, Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation reveals.
Russian Armenian writer’s novel among 21st c. bestsellers: Fraufluger The article doesn’t specify, but the list is most probably compiled of books that are popular among Russian readers.