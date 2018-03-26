Two Armenian boxers snatch WBO, IBO world champion titles
March 26, 2018 - 11:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Two Armenian boxers - Arsen Goulamirian and Karo Murat - claimed WBO and IBO world champion titles over the weekend.
At the Palais des Sports in Marseille, the vacant WBA cruiserweight title was picked up by Goulamirian, a French-Armenian boxer, via an eleventh round stoppage of Belgium’s Ryad Merhy, World Boxing News says.
The bout was halted less than a minute into the session with Goulamirian ultimately proving the stronger to claim the strap previously owned by Denis Lebedev.
After the fight, Goulamirian said he dedicates the victory to France and Armenia.
Over in Germany, Murat piled on the pressure to claim the vacant IBO light heavyweight title with a final round win over Travis Reeves of the United States.
Goulamirian has fought 23 bouts in his professional career, winning all of them, while Murat has in the past held the European super middleweight title and IBF International light heavyweight title.
