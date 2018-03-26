// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Two Armenian boxers snatch WBO, IBO world champion titles

March 26, 2018 - 11:44 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Two Armenian boxers - Arsen Goulamirian and Karo Murat - claimed WBO and IBO world champion titles over the weekend.

At the Palais des Sports in Marseille, the vacant WBA cruiserweight title was picked up by Goulamirian, a French-Armenian boxer, via an eleventh round stoppage of Belgium’s Ryad Merhy, World Boxing News says.

The bout was halted less than a minute into the session with Goulamirian ultimately proving the stronger to claim the strap previously owned by Denis Lebedev.

After the fight, Goulamirian said he dedicates the victory to France and Armenia.

Over in Germany, Murat piled on the pressure to claim the vacant IBO light heavyweight title with a final round win over Travis Reeves of the United States.

Goulamirian has fought 23 bouts in his professional career, winning all of them, while Murat has in the past held the European super middleweight title and IBF International light heavyweight title.

Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

Armenia flag waving at 2018 Winter Olympic Games opening ceremony
Real Salt Lake reportedly waive Yura Movsisyan
Henrikh Mkhitaryan says Arsenal must unite for Arsene Wenger
Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang can 'help Arsenal return to winning ways'
