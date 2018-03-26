No Armenians among Kemerovo fire casualties

PanARMENIAN.Net - According to preliminary data provided by Russia’s ministry of emergency situation, no Armenians were among the casualties of the massive fire at a shopping complex in the Russian city of Kemerovo.

The number of those killed currently totals 64, including dozens of children.

Investigators and witnesses say there was no alarm and exits were blocked when a fire engulfed a shopping and entertainment mall in Siberia

Sunday, March 25's blaze started on an upper floor. The mall's shops, cinema and bowling alley were packed at the time.

Video on social media showed people jumping from windows to escape.