Russian Air Force eliminates Islamic State in east Deir ez-Zor

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Aerospace Forces resumed their air campaign over the Euphrates River Valley on Monday, March 26, targeting the Islamic State’s (IS) hideouts near the Iraqi borde, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a military report, the Russian Aerospace Forces targeted and destroyed an entire Islamic State hideout that was located east of the Euphrates River.

The report added the Islamic State suffered heavy casualties as a result of the Russian attack.

Earlier in the day, rumors were spread that the U.S. had bombed the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in eastern Deir ez-Zor; however, a military source said that this attack never occurred.

The alleged U.S. attack on the Syrian army was likely confused with the Russian assault on the Islamic State’s positions in eastern Deir ez-Zor.