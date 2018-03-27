Massive rally in Russia's Kemerovo seeks resignation of authorities

PanARMENIAN.Net - Traumatized locals have taken to the streets in the Siberian city of Kemerovo. Many are calling for the resignation of authorities after a fire in a shopping mall left dozens dead, including many children, RT reports.

On Tuesday, March 27 morning, hundreds of people came to the regional administration headquarters after a massive fire at the Winter Cherry Shopping Center claimed the lives of at least 64 people.

The demonstrators commemorated the memory of the victims but also vented their anger at the authorities, demanding punishment for those responsible for the tragedy.

Locals were heard chanting “truth” and “murderers” during the rally. Some social media reports claim the death toll is much higher than the 64 already announced. Local authorities, however, dismissed the allegations. Kemerovo Mayor Ilya Serdyuk suggested visiting a local mortuary to debunk the rumors.