Massive rally in Russia's Kemerovo seeks resignation of authorities
March 27, 2018 - 11:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Traumatized locals have taken to the streets in the Siberian city of Kemerovo. Many are calling for the resignation of authorities after a fire in a shopping mall left dozens dead, including many children, RT reports.
On Tuesday, March 27 morning, hundreds of people came to the regional administration headquarters after a massive fire at the Winter Cherry Shopping Center claimed the lives of at least 64 people.
The demonstrators commemorated the memory of the victims but also vented their anger at the authorities, demanding punishment for those responsible for the tragedy.
Locals were heard chanting “truth” and “murderers” during the rally. Some social media reports claim the death toll is much higher than the 64 already announced. Local authorities, however, dismissed the allegations. Kemerovo Mayor Ilya Serdyuk suggested visiting a local mortuary to debunk the rumors.
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Partner news
Latest news
Eater: Armenian restaurant among buzziest new restaurants in Florence Food-tour curator, food writer, and sommelier Coral Sisk divulges the latest trends in the Florentine food scene.
Russia honors French-Armenian legend Michel Legrand French musical composer of Armenian descent Michel Legrand was awarded a Badge of Honor “for contribution to the Russian culture.”
Armenia urges Azerbaijan to get rid of “linguistic workout” “Maybe Azerbaijan is incapable of returning to a constructive field, and it’s necessary to bring them [there],” Nalbandian said.
Armenia to receive more import customs duties from EAEU Armenia will receive 1.2% of all import customs duties of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) instead of the previous 1.1%.