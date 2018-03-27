8,000-year-old medieval 'graffiti' unearthed in Dublin

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ancient artifacts dating back to Dublin's rich Viking history have been unearthed at the site of a new hotel, IrishCentral reports.

An archaeologist has described the discovery of a well-preserved Viking-era terrace in Dublin as an “extraordinary find”.

Archaeologists excavated the site of the planned Hodson Bay Dublin Hotel, they came across some seriously stunning finds.

Items uncovered at the site, on Dean Street in the Coombe, include a 'graffiti' image on slate which depicts a man on top of a horse brandishing a shield and sword. Their first belief was that it dates back to around the 12th century.

Experts have revealed that the found artifacts, such as a rare copper alloy Viking key, are of huge significance.

Archaeologist Aisling Collins told the Irish Independent that the dig resulted in a "once-in-a-lifetime find" of historical items from the 10th-14th and 17th-19th centuries.

Those dating back to the early Hiberno-Norse period include 12th century leather shoes, a wooden spoon and bowl, pottery shards, and worked bone objects.

“It was very exciting. Absolutely fantastic. We knew there was archaeology there from previous partial excavation," Collins told the Irish Independent.

The artifacts will be preserved and sent to the National Museum, according to the publication.