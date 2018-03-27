// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia urges Azerbaijan to get rid of “linguistic workout”

March 27, 2018 - 13:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - It is important for Azerbaijan to get rid of “linguistic workout” that is far from reality and return to a “constructive field”, Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian told a joint press conference with the minister of foreign and European affairs of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn.

Nalbandian was asked why Azerbaijan keeps rejecting proposals made by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the principles they highlight in their declarations, Aysor.am reports.

“They (Azerbaijanis - Ed.) reserve the right to decide which proposals are creative and which ones are not. They are waiting for proposals to become creative, acceptable for them,” the Armenian foreign policy chief was quoted as saying on Tuesday, March 27.

According to him, it is necessary for the Azerbaijanis to get rid of “linguistic workout”, start implementing their obligations and respect previously reached agreements.

“Maybe Azerbaijan is incapable of returning to a constructive field, and it’s necessary to bring them [there],” Nalbandian said.

