Armenia urges Azerbaijan to get rid of “linguistic workout”
March 27, 2018 - 13:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - It is important for Azerbaijan to get rid of “linguistic workout” that is far from reality and return to a “constructive field”, Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian told a joint press conference with the minister of foreign and European affairs of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn.
Nalbandian was asked why Azerbaijan keeps rejecting proposals made by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the principles they highlight in their declarations, Aysor.am reports.
“They (Azerbaijanis - Ed.) reserve the right to decide which proposals are creative and which ones are not. They are waiting for proposals to become creative, acceptable for them,” the Armenian foreign policy chief was quoted as saying on Tuesday, March 27.
According to him, it is necessary for the Azerbaijanis to get rid of “linguistic workout”, start implementing their obligations and respect previously reached agreements.
“Maybe Azerbaijan is incapable of returning to a constructive field, and it’s necessary to bring them [there],” Nalbandian said.
Top stories
An escalation of the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan surrounding Nagorno Karabakh is inevitable, a think tank said.
Prominent filmmakers and producers joined some of the top legal minds in America on March 16 to form Lights. Camera. Reaction.
Aliyev was standing in front of the Maiden Tower where the Armenian church of the Holy Virgin used to rise up until 1990.
In the video, the teacher asks the children who the enemies of Azerbaijan are, and the kids pronounce “the Armenians” in unison.
Partner news
Latest news
Russian military to concede key town in Aleppo to Turkish-backed forces Russian military personnel stationed at a small base in the town of Tal Riffat are to leave it to Turkish-backed forces, reports say.
8,000-year-old medieval 'graffiti' unearthed in Dublin Archaeologists excavated the site of the planned Hodson Bay Dublin Hotel, they came across some seriously stunning finds.
Armenia to receive more import customs duties from EAEU Armenia will receive 1.2% of all import customs duties of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) instead of the previous 1.1%.
Levon Aronian defeated by Fabiano Caruana at Candidates Tournament Caruana leads the tournament with 8.0 points each, while Aronian has the last spot, having collected just 4.0 points.