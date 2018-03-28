Iraqi army takes control of Syrian border-crossing after PKK withdrawal
March 28, 2018 - 13:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Iraqi Armed Forces have taken full control of a Syrian border-crossing in the Nineveh Governorate, Al-Sumaria TV reported on Wednesday, March 28 morning, according to Al-Masdar News.
According to the report, the Iraqi Armed Forces asserted full control over the Khansour border-crossing after the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) withdrew from this part of the Nineveh Governorate.
The report added that Yezidi members of Hashd Al-Sha’abi (var. Popular Mobilization Units) and Iraqi Army personnel are now deployed to this border-crossing with Syria.
Earlier this week, the PKK made the decision to completely withdraw from the western part of Sinjar, following threats from Turkey to invade this region.
