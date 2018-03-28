Landmarks every tourist should visit in Armenia: Muz TV (video)
March 28, 2018 - 17:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian TV personality Andrey Razigraev has unveiled his impressions from a recent trip he took to Armenia, detailing his experience in the capital Yerevan and elsewhere across the country.
In a special report for Muz TV, Razigraev singles out several landmarks that every tourist should visit while traveling in Armenia - the Megerian Carpet factory and museum, the monastery of Khor Virap, Northern Avenue, the zipline installed in the capital recently, the Temple of Garni, and the Central market in Yerevan, Lake Sevan and more.
According to him, by the way, Northern Avenue is the most elegant street in Yerevan.
In the video, the host strolls around the city, buys souvenirs, tastes Armenian wine, as women selling dried fruits and sujuk treat him sweets in the market.
