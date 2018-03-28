// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Italy says seeks anti-terror cooperation with Iran

March 28, 2018 - 16:29 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Italy's envoy to the United Nations Sebastiano Cardi said Iran is playing an important role in the region, and Rome is willing to cooperate with Tehran on war against terrorism, IRNA reports.

In an interview, the Italian envoy said on Monday, March 26: "Fighting terrorism is a matter of common consensus, we will have a high-level meeting in June at the UN" that was called by Under-Secretary for the new United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office Vladimir Ivanovich Voronkov.

''Iran is a part of international community, it is a responsible part", he said, adding that "it will, and can play, a very important role to fight terrorism together with the others."

"So Italy has always had a very deep relation with Iran and we look forward to cooperating with Iran also on the issue," he said.

Commenting on the continuation of the nuclear deal Iran has signed with major world powers in 2015, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he said. "As far as the European Union is concerned, we have repeatedly, and Federica Mogherini who represent us in the deal, said it very clearly that we wish the agreement to stay."

