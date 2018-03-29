Armenia welcomes new Italian ambassador
March 29, 2018 - 11:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Newly appointed ambassador of Italy to Armenia Vincenzo del Monaco presented his credentials to president Serzh Sargsyan on Wednesday, March 28.
At a meeting in the presidential palace, the two agreed that Armenian-Italian relations are developing on the basis of strong historical ties and the cultural heritage that the two nations boast.
“Our task is to always discover the potential for deeper cooperation, increase the trade turnover between the two countries, activize the political dialogue, and boost relations in every sector and field,” Sargsyan said.
The ambassador promised to do his best to ensure stronger ties both at bilateral and multilateral levels.
Also, he hailed Italy’s Armenian community which, according to him, have greatly contributed to the country’s social, political, economic and cultural development.
Armenia has an embassy in Rome and an honorary consulate in Milan, while Italy has an embassy in Yerevan and an honorary consulate in Gyumri.
Also, Italy recognized the Armenian Genocide in 2000.
