Iran's president calls for diplomatic settlement of Karabakh conflict
March 29, 2018 - 12:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh must be settled through diplomacy, local media reports reveal.
“We believe that the Karabakh issue must be solved through political means, and with the efforts of both Armenia and Azerbaijan, we should see more stability in the region,” he added.
A joint economic conference of Iran and Azerbaijan opened in Baku on Thursday, March 29 in the presence of the two countries' presidents.
