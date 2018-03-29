Marijuana-infused 'beer' to be produced in United States
March 29, 2018 - 12:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The inventor of Blue Moon beer is launching three marijuana-infused drinks that promise intoxication without the alcoholic headache, USA Today reports.
Blue Moon Belgian White is a Belgian-style witbier brewed by MillerCoors under the name the Blue Moon Brewing Co. It was launched in 1995, and was originally brewed in Golden, Colorado.
The drinks, served chilled and initially only available in Colorado this fall, will contain no alcohol but will instead be infused with special marijuana formulas designed to mimic the effects of booze. Its developers say the drink will “hit” the user at the same pace as if they were drinking a beer.
Marijuana-infused foods typically take at least an hour to kick in, making it harder for consumers to accurately dose themselves.
"This is really about brewing great beers that beer drinkers love," said Keith Villa, who developed Blue Moon Belgian Wheat and worked for MillerCoors for 32 years. "You'd just swap out an alcoholic beer for one of our beers."
Several other companies offer cannabis beer, but they all lack the psychoactive compound, THC. Instead, they're infused with hemp extract to give them a marijuana taste -- and helps them grab headlines. Federal law prohibits brewers from using marijuana in their beers.
