Russian airstrikes hammer militant positions in Idlib

PanARMENIAN.Net - For the third straight day in a row, the Russian Aerospace Forces have conducted airstrikes over the northern province of Idlib, Al-Masdar News reports.

Russian jets flying out of the Hmaymim Military Airport in southwest Latakia reportedly carried out a dozen airstrikes over the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, a source in Damascus told Al-Masdar News this morning.

The source added that airstrikes reportedly targeted the positions of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham near the key town of Khan Sheikhoun in southern Idlib.

Over the last 72 hours, the Russian Aerospace Forces have conducted at least 50 airstrikes over the Idlib Governorate, with most of the strikes focusing on the defenses of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.