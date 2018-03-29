Turkey establishes new bases in northern Iraq

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish army constructed several new bases in northern Iraq, following the withdrawal of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) from several areas, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to state-owned Anadolu News Agency, the Turkish Armed Forces setup military bases in the Hakurk and Kani Rash regions of northern Iraq.

The Turkish Armed Forces were able to take advantage of the recent PKK withdrawal in northern Iraq to move their units into several abandoned areas.

These bases were constructed without the consent of the Iraqi government, despite repeated demands by Baghdad to be notified before Ankara expands their military presence inside the country.