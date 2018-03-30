Wildberries e-commerce marketplace coming to Armenia in 2018
March 30, 2018 - 12:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Wildberries, the largest online retailer in Russia, is planning to enter the Armenian market in 2018, Vladislav Bakalchuk, co-owner of the company, has said, according to Kommersant.
Wildberries currently operates not only in Russia, but also in Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.
Asked about their plans for new discoveries in the post-Soviet space, the company's top manager replied: "Gradually, we are planning [to expand] to Armenia, for example.”
Also, Bakalchuk said they are launching more than a thousand new self-delivery points throughout Russia this year.
Founded in 2004 by the spouses Vladislav and Tatiana Bakalchuk, Wildberries is engaged in the sale of clothing, footwear, accessories, cosmetics, toys, household goods, books, electronics.
The company's website offers more than 1.5 million products from 10,500 brands.
