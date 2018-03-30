// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Two new Russian fighter jets arrive at Syria's Hmeimim base: report

March 30, 2018 - 13:15 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - According to reports from an online flight-tracking source, two new Russian Aerospace Forces strike fighters have arrived at the Hmeimim military airport in western Syria, Al-Masdar News reports.

The fighter aircraft, identified as Su-34s, appear to have arrived at Hmeimim during some point on Thuesday, March 29 afternoon; the aircraft were escorting a Tu-154 which also landed at the Russian base.

It is unclear if the three aircraft have come to Syria as part of a combat deployment or are only stopping briefly at in the country en-route to another location, the media outlet says.

Photo. Vitaly V. Kuzmin
