Two new Russian fighter jets arrive at Syria's Hmeimim base: report
March 30, 2018 - 13:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - According to reports from an online flight-tracking source, two new Russian Aerospace Forces strike fighters have arrived at the Hmeimim military airport in western Syria, Al-Masdar News reports.
The fighter aircraft, identified as Su-34s, appear to have arrived at Hmeimim during some point on Thuesday, March 29 afternoon; the aircraft were escorting a Tu-154 which also landed at the Russian base.
It is unclear if the three aircraft have come to Syria as part of a combat deployment or are only stopping briefly at in the country en-route to another location, the media outlet says.
Photo. Vitaly V. Kuzmin
