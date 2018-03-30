Palestine says 7 killed, 550 injured in Gaza Strip

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Palestinian ministry of health, has so far declared that 7 people have been killed and more than 550 injured throughout the Gaza Strip, Al-Masdar News says.

Israeli troops have reportedly been firing tear gas, live ammunition, as well as artillery strikes at protestors. New drone technology has been used to fire gas at demonstrators, reports say.

Clashes purportedly continue in the West Bank and East Jersualem, as Gazan demonstrators "have been ruthlessly targeted by the Israeli military, with lethal technology".

Friday, March 30 is the first day of the ‘Great Return March’, that will continue until the May 15. Statistics on the number of deaths are subject to update.