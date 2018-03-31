Syrian rebels reportedly attack Christian city in Idlib
March 31, 2018 - 11:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Up to 5 missiles fired from rebel-held areas in northern Hama province hit the Christian city of Mahardah and its power plant, Al-Masdar News reported on Saturday, March 31.
The attack left no casualties with only minor material damage reported.
The rocket assault might – most probably – have spurred by vengeance for Ghouta offensive, the news agency said.
In response, the Syrian army shelled – with artillery and rockets – rebel positions in the nearby villages of Latamneh, Kafr Zita, Al-Sakher and Al-Zakat; all serve as bastions for the FSA-affiliated Jaysh al-Izza rebel group.
The rebel aggression on Mahardah might as well propel the Russian jets to conduct retaliatory airstrikes against the attackers.
Photo. Bernard Gagnon
