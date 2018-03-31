Syrian rebels reportedly attack Christian city in Idlib

PanARMENIAN.Net - Up to 5 missiles fired from rebel-held areas in northern Hama province hit the Christian city of Mahardah and its power plant, Al-Masdar News reported on Saturday, March 31.

The attack left no casualties with only minor material damage reported.

The rocket assault might – most probably – have spurred by vengeance for Ghouta offensive, the news agency said.

In response, the Syrian army shelled – with artillery and rockets – rebel positions in the nearby villages of Latamneh, Kafr Zita, Al-Sakher and Al-Zakat; all serve as bastions for the FSA-affiliated Jaysh al-Izza rebel group.

The rebel aggression on Mahardah might as well propel the Russian jets to conduct retaliatory airstrikes against the attackers.