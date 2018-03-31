Number of tourists visiting Armenia tripled in past 10 years

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of tourist arrivals to Armenia has nearly tripled in the past 10 years, chairwoman of the state tourism committee Zarmine Zeytuntsyan said on Saturday, March 31, Panorama.am reports.

According to her, 1.5 million tourists took trips to the country in 2017, up from 510,000 ten years earlier.

Domestic tourism has also nearly tripled to amount to more than 1 million visits against the 360,000 registered in 2007-2008.

Weighing in on the upcoming Summit of the Francophonie, Zeytuntsyan said 5,000 international arrivals are expected in October alone.

She added that the tourism committee has prepared a special program to diversify the guests' entertainment.