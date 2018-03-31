Number of tourists visiting Armenia tripled in past 10 years
March 31, 2018 - 16:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of tourist arrivals to Armenia has nearly tripled in the past 10 years, chairwoman of the state tourism committee Zarmine Zeytuntsyan said on Saturday, March 31, Panorama.am reports.
According to her, 1.5 million tourists took trips to the country in 2017, up from 510,000 ten years earlier.
Domestic tourism has also nearly tripled to amount to more than 1 million visits against the 360,000 registered in 2007-2008.
Weighing in on the upcoming Summit of the Francophonie, Zeytuntsyan said 5,000 international arrivals are expected in October alone.
She added that the tourism committee has prepared a special program to diversify the guests' entertainment.
Top stories
Armenia would become a rock-bottom option in the Eastern European region, maybe in the world, for citizenship through investment.
Cryptocurrency fever seems to have spread to the former Soviet republics with Armenia, the land of Mount Ararat, being one of them.
Armenia’s exports grew 25% in 2017 against 2016 to amount $2,242 billion overall, the National Statistical Service reveals.
Armenia's economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in 2017 and grow further by 3.8% and 3.6% in the following two years, the UN said.
Partner news
Latest news
First bitcoin ATM Installed in Georgia A new automated teller machine now offers Georgians a fast and easy way to buy and sell bitcoin and litecoin.
Armenia appoints new ambassadors to France, Israel President Serzh Sargsyan has appointed Hasmik Tolmajyan and Armen Smbatyan as Armenia’s ambassadors to France and Israel.
Swiss dump their rubbish in France to avoid taxes The furtive dumpers are driven by a steep bin bag tax that the Swiss government imposed in 2012 to cover the cost of refuse disposal.
Marriott opens The Alexander luxury hotel in Armenia President Serzh Sargsyan attended the inauguration of complex, which is owned and operated by Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide.