Armenian Genocide animated short takes 1st prize at Global India fest
April 2, 2018 - 12:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An animated film created by the Union of Armenians of Ukraine and dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide took the first prize at the Global India International Film Festival, The Siver Times reports.
Titled “Thank you for a chance to grow again. Armenians", the film was selected in the competition program of the festival in early March. The event itself took place on March 24-25 in Pune, India. Among all the presented works, the video presented by the Union of Armenians of Ukraine was recognized as the best in its category to take the Best Ad Film Award.
According to the press service of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine, the piece by authors Andranik Berberyan and Andrew Ludogoscha will be shown at the 71st Cannes Film Festival as part of the competition program.
The animated film will be further presented in the Ukrainian pavilion at the Marché du Film, which is the business counterpart of the Cannes Film Festival and one of the largest film markets in the world.
“Thank you for a chance to grow again. Armenians” is a 2D animation, built on the image of a garnet grain.
The video was previously submitted to several other festivals, including the international animation festival KLIK in Amsterdam, Ukraine's Molodiya Festival, as well as the international festival ReAnimania in the Armenian capital of Yerevan, and was well-received everywhere.
Top stories
An escalation of the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan surrounding Nagorno Karabakh is inevitable, a think tank said.
Prominent filmmakers and producers joined some of the top legal minds in America on March 16 to form Lights. Camera. Reaction.
Aliyev was standing in front of the Maiden Tower where the Armenian church of the Holy Virgin used to rise up until 1990.
In the video, the teacher asks the children who the enemies of Azerbaijan are, and the kids pronounce “the Armenians” in unison.
Partner news
Latest news
Islamic State, Kurdish fighters to exchange prisoners in Deir ez-Zor 20 Kurdish fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are expected to be released in exchange for 30 IS militants.
Syrian army sends reconciliation offer to rebels in Dara’a, Al-Quneitra In response to the failed talks, the Syrian army has begun redeploying troops from eastern Damascus to southern Syria.
Erdogan angers Christians by reciting Muslim prayer at Hagia Sophia Erdogan called on guests attending the opening of an art festival to join him in silently reciting the first verse of the Quran.
Lung cancer drug could kill off lobular breast tumors A drug used to treat lung cancer could also work for more than 7,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer each year.