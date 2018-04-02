Armenia exports more mining products, textile articles and vehicles

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s export of mining products grew 38.5% in January-February 2018 against the same period last year, data provided by the national statistical service reports.

Mineral products worth some $117 million were shipped abroad in the first two months of 2018, up from last year’s $84.5 million.

Also, the country’s export of base metals and articles made of them expanded by 42%, totaling $56.2 million against last year’s $39.5 million.

The export of precious and semi-precious stones, precious metals and articles made of them increased by 47% overall.

2,3 times more textile articles were sent abroad in January-February, and 2.5 times more ground, air and water transport vehicles were exported in the reporting period.