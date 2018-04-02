Armenia exports more mining products, textile articles and vehicles
April 2, 2018 - 15:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s export of mining products grew 38.5% in January-February 2018 against the same period last year, data provided by the national statistical service reports.
Mineral products worth some $117 million were shipped abroad in the first two months of 2018, up from last year’s $84.5 million.
Also, the country’s export of base metals and articles made of them expanded by 42%, totaling $56.2 million against last year’s $39.5 million.
The export of precious and semi-precious stones, precious metals and articles made of them increased by 47% overall.
2,3 times more textile articles were sent abroad in January-February, and 2.5 times more ground, air and water transport vehicles were exported in the reporting period.
Armenia would become a rock-bottom option in the Eastern European region, maybe in the world, for citizenship through investment.
Cryptocurrency fever seems to have spread to the former Soviet republics with Armenia, the land of Mount Ararat, being one of them.
Armenia’s exports grew 25% in 2017 against 2016 to amount $2,242 billion overall, the National Statistical Service reveals.
Armenia's economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in 2017 and grow further by 3.8% and 3.6% in the following two years, the UN said.
