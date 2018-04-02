// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Four-Day War anniv.: Karabakh says expected more from the world

Four-Day War anniv.: Karabakh says expected more from the world
April 2, 2018 - 17:15 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A number of states, in particular the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries, took steps to put pressure on Azerbaijan, Artsakh president’s spokesman Davit Babayan said, adding, however that Artsakh had more expectations from the international community in this regard, Artsakhpress reports.

Azerbaijan on April 2, 2016 launched an overt military offensive against Karabakh, which left hundreds dead on both sides.

Babayan said Azerbaijani aggression was first of all tackled by the Artsakh army and the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity. OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries also took some steps in an unofficial form, he added.

“Some countries were unable to suppress the aggression, while others like Turkey and Pakistan, on the contrary, encouraged it. Hence, we deal with a conflict of interest at the international level and various geopolitical approaches, among other things. All this proves that in the event of possible aggression it is meaningless to rely on somebody else," Babayan said.

Related links:
Artsakhpress.am. Միջազգային հանրությունից սպասումներն իրականում ավելին էին. Դավիթ Բաբայանը՝ քառօրյայի մասին
 Top stories
Armenian Genocide animated short takes 1st prize at Global India festArmenian Genocide animated short takes 1st prize at Global India fest
An animated film dedicated to the Armenian Genocide took the first prize at the Global India International Film Festival.
Escalation of Karabakh conflict is inevitable, experts warnEscalation of Karabakh conflict is inevitable, experts warn
An escalation of the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan surrounding Nagorno Karabakh is inevitable, a think tank said.
Creative Armenia unites filmmakers, experts for human rights summitCreative Armenia unites filmmakers, experts for human rights summit
Prominent filmmakers and producers joined some of the top legal minds in America on March 16 to form Lights. Camera. Reaction.
Aliyev stands on site of leveled Armenian church to threaten YerevanAliyev stands on site of leveled Armenian church to threaten Yerevan
Aliyev was standing in front of the Maiden Tower where the Armenian church of the Holy Virgin used to rise up until 1990.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
How an Armenian woman’s company in U.S. became a billion-dollar corp
Trump reportedly made a move on Armenian woman but was rejected
U.S. to allocate $0 to Armenia, $105 mln to Georgia under spending bill
What George Bush Sr said about the Armenian Genocide: The Collegian
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Archive for April 2, 2018
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Islamic State, Kurdish fighters to exchange prisoners in Deir ez-Zor 20 Kurdish fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are expected to be released in exchange for 30 IS militants.
Syrian army sends reconciliation offer to rebels in Dara’a, Al-Quneitra In response to the failed talks, the Syrian army has begun redeploying troops from eastern Damascus to southern Syria.
Erdogan angers Christians by reciting Muslim prayer at Hagia Sophia Erdogan called on guests attending the opening of an art festival to join him in silently reciting the first verse of the Quran.
Lung cancer drug could kill off lobular breast tumors A drug used to treat lung cancer could also work for more than 7,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer each year.