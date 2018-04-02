Four-Day War anniv.: Karabakh says expected more from the world

PanARMENIAN.Net - A number of states, in particular the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries, took steps to put pressure on Azerbaijan, Artsakh president’s spokesman Davit Babayan said, adding, however that Artsakh had more expectations from the international community in this regard, Artsakhpress reports.

Azerbaijan on April 2, 2016 launched an overt military offensive against Karabakh, which left hundreds dead on both sides.

Babayan said Azerbaijani aggression was first of all tackled by the Artsakh army and the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity. OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries also took some steps in an unofficial form, he added.

“Some countries were unable to suppress the aggression, while others like Turkey and Pakistan, on the contrary, encouraged it. Hence, we deal with a conflict of interest at the international level and various geopolitical approaches, among other things. All this proves that in the event of possible aggression it is meaningless to rely on somebody else," Babayan said.