// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Lung cancer drug could kill off lobular breast tumors

Lung cancer drug could kill off lobular breast tumors
April 2, 2018 - 14:16 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A drug used to treat lung cancer could also work for more than 7,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

The discovery provides hope for women with lobular breast cancer, The Daily Mail reports.

The cancer, which originates deep in the breasts’ milk-producing lobes, caused Miss Derbyshire to have a right-side mastectomy and reconstruction. BBC wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan also had a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with it a year earlier.

Scientists found the lung cancer drug crizotinib could help women with this type of cancer who carry a specific mutation. This mutation affects up to 90 per cent of women with lobular breast cancers, as well as some with ‘triple-negative’ breast cancer, which spreads faster than other types and is notoriously hard to treat.

In laboratory tests on mice and human cells, the drug caused breast tumor cells to die. The Institute of Cancer Research in London is now launching a £750,000 clinical trial in patients with advanced lobular breast cancer.

Miss Strachan, who was diagnosed with the cancer at 48 and underwent hormone therapy to treat it, said: ‘I’m one of the lucky ones, but for some women with lobular breast cancer it’s a very different story as hormone therapy may not work, and after that they have few options. This research could offer a new lifeline.’

The lung cancer drug was found to be effective for breast cancers with a mutation creating faulty versions of a protein called E-cadherin. This defect occurs in around one in eight cases of breast cancer, particularly lobular cancers, and is carried by an estimated 7,150 women diagnosed each year.

Related links:
The Daily Mail. Lung cancer drug that could kill off lobular breast tumours which BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire was diagnosed with is discovered... providing hope for thousands of women
 Top stories
Singapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year runningSingapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year running
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The HinduThe Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Putin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troopsPutin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troops
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
First bitcoin ATM Installed in Georgia
Turkey part of 'triangle of evil', Saudi prince says
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town
Drug-resistant tuberculosis in focus of new significant MSF study
Home
All news
Overview: World
Archive for April 2, 2018
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Former Utah Senator urges recognition of Karabakh “Seven states have already recognized the Republic of Artsakh through legislative resolutions. We should be next,” Barton says.
Turkey issues arrest warrant for Armenian journalist Hayko Bagdat Hayyko Bagdat, in his column, wrote that Erdogan targeted journalists as “traitors,” and “collaborators of foreigners.”
Two years after the Four-Day War in Karabakh The clashes which began in the wee hours of April 2, lasted four days and were later dubbed the Four-Day War or the April War.
Syrian army plans to take Al-Quneitra province in country's southwest According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian army’s first target in southern Syria will be the Al-Quneitra Governorate.