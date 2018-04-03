U.S. coalition reportedly sets up new base in Aleppo province
April 3, 2018 - 10:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S.-led, anti-Islamic State coalition established a new military base in a city controlled by its allied Kurdish forces in northeast Aleppo province, Al-Masdar News reports.
Local sources allegedly confirmed that the newly-installed base is located at the outskirts of Manbij, a city located 30 km west of the Euphrates currently under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces.
Fresh reinforcement – including 300 servicemen with armored vehicles and construction machines – was sent on Monday, April 2 by the U.S.-led coalition to Manbij.
The move comes as tensions escalated recently due to reports of an upcoming Turkish operation to take over the city.
Photo. AFP
