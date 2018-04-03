// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Russian airpower joins Syrian army offensive against Islamic State

April 3, 2018 - 12:35 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian warplanes have joined in on a new operation against Islamic State forces by the Syrian army and allied paramilitary groups aimed at clearing jihadist fighters from the western countryside of Deir ez-Zor province, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to military-affiliated sources, Russian airpower is conducting precision strikes against deceptively well-hidden IS tactical positions and tunnel entry points as well as terrorist movements throughout the vast desert space being cleared west of the Euphrates River.

With regards to tactical positions, sources on the ground note that the militant group’s trenches and fire support positions are so well blended in to the landscape of the east Syrian desert that government troops do not often identify them until within ten or so meters (i.e. point blank range).

The operation currently underway is the result of the Syrian army high command 'becoming tired' of endless Islamic State attacks against its positions at cities and bases across western Deir ez-Zor – this matter now going on for around four months.

