East Qalamoun rebels join forces to fight Syrian army

PanARMENIAN.Net - Various armed rebel groups operating in the eastern Qalamoun mountains have combined ranks to form a joint force against the Syrian army, Al-Masdar News reports.

Recently, Free Syrian Army media released a statement (shown below) saying that all militant factions in eastern Qalamoun had created a unified command under which they will coordinate any future actions against the Syrian government forces.

The announcement of the new operations room comes as the Syrian army and allied forces are preparing to launch an offensive against already besieged rebel fighters in the eastern Qalamoun mountains.

At present, the main militant presence in the region consists of a number of Free Syrian Army groups (the largest being Jaysh Tahrir al-Sham) and the Jaysh al-Islam faction