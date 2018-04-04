Moscow shopping mall catches fire, casualties reported

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Persei shopping mall has caught fire in Moscow's east on Wednesday, April 4, evacuation is underway and there are casualties, Sputnik reports citing emergency services source.

According to preliminary information, the fire started on the fourth floor of the building.

Internet users took to social media to publish the footage of the incident.

Earlier in the day, around 700 people were evacuated from a shopping mall in Saratov after a short circuit, according to an emergency services source.

On March 25, a fire broke out in the Zimnyaya Vishnya ("Winter Cherry") shopping center in Kemerovo in which 64 people died. The fire began on the top floor of the shopping mall on Sunday, when the center was packed with visitors, including many children.