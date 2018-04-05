Turkish firm won’t be accepting Armenians’ visa applications
April 5, 2018 - 16:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Starting from April 3, Russian-Turkish company VisaMetric won’t be able to accept applications of Armenian citizens for Schengen visas due to technical problems.
The applications will continue to be accepted and processed by the Visa Department of the German Embassy.
As reported earlier, the German embassy in Armenia will stop processing applications for Schengen visas for Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Austria starting from April 3 and transfer the function to VisaMetric. As it turned out later, VisaMetric is a Russian-Turkish consortium.
Armenia’s justice ministry later blocked the processing of personal data of Armenian citizens by VisaMetric, a Russian-Turkish consortium, which means the company cannot collect or coordinate or transfer or use such information by the end of inspections currently underway.
The ministry is now conducting inspections to reveal whether trusting Schengen visa services for Armenian citizens to the Turkish firm complies with the country’s legislation.
Top stories
Today Mirzoyan Library is home to more than 600 books and photography magazines, most of them donated by institutions and individuals.
Wildberries is planning to enter the Armenian market in 2018, Vladislav Bakalchuk, co-owner of the company, has said.
Yerevan is one of the top three popular cities of the CIS for traveling with children for the spring break, a reservation service says.
In particular, the three companies will cooperate to boost investments in biotechnology and clinical research in Armenia
Partner news
Latest news
Germany's role in Armenian Genocide detailed in crucial report Turkish forces mainly used German rifles and other weapons to carry out the Genocide of the Armenian people, a new report has found.
Lithuanian government approves new Armenia-EU agreement The Lithuanian government on Thursday, April 4 approved the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.
Iraqi forces, U.S.-backed forces consider joint operation in Syria Iraqi forces and US-backed Syrian paramilitary groups are seriously contemplating a joint operation against Islamic State.
Greece to deploy 7,000 troops near border with Turkey Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said 7,000 service members were being moved to the islands and a border area in northeast Greece.