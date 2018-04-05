Islamic State may be manufacturing artillery in Syria: report
April 5, 2018 - 13:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In 2017, Islamic State media released a video showing the group manufacturing and modifying a range of weapons systems from workshops inside the Iraqi city of Mosul (since retaken by Iraqi forces).
The video served as evidence to claims from various sources that IS had a primitive weapons production capability.
Lately, IS has carried out an extensive bombardment of Syrian army and allied forces positions in and around the Euphrates city of Abu Kamal with SPG-9 recoilless rifles (a 73-mm light artillery gun), Al-Masdar News says.
Likewise, footage and pictures showcasing the ongoing insurgency being waged by Islamic State fighters along the eastern Euphrates shore against US-backed forces also demonstrates heavy use of the SPG-9.
This is interesting, the source says, because one of the weapons revealed in the 2017 propaganda video as being producible by IS is a reverse-copy of the SPG-9.
Given that the SPG-9 is not terribly complex in design with regards to materials needed and taking into account that IS already has the required knowledge to build it, there may be a chance that the militant group continues to produce the light artillery piece throughout stronghold areas still under its control in eastern Syria.
