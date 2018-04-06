// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian army attacks site of Turkish observation point in Hama

April 6, 2018 - 18:49 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Turkish military delegation reached the northern countryside of Hama on Friday, April 6, where they are said to have observed the area alongside their Free Syrian Army (FSA), Al-Masdar News reports.

According to pro-opposition activists, the Turkish military delegation specifically traveled to the northern Hama towns of Al-Lataminah and Kafr Zita.

These two towns were targeted by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) on Friday after the militants of Jaysh Al-Izza fired several mortar shells towards their lines in northern Hama.

In response to the Turkish military’s plans to establish an observation point, the Syrian Arab Army fired several artillery shells towards the area.

