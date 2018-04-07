// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian armed forces hold unplanned drills

Armenian armed forces hold unplanned drills
April 7, 2018 - 11:18 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - One of the military units of the Armenian Armed Forces on Friday, April 6 held unplanned drills, a spokesperson for the defense ministry said in a Facebook post.

According to Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the exercises were unprecedented in terms of the suddenness of operations.

“The drills were held on high mountainous terrain with an exclusive scenario,” Hovhannisyan said.

Defense minister Vigen Sargsyan, Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Movses Hakobyan, high-ranking military officers watched the exercise.

