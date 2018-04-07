Sargsyan hails Armenian community of Argentina at meeting with Pope
April 7, 2018 - 11:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan praised the commitment of the Armenian community of Argentina during his meeting with Pope Francis during his official visit to the Vatican on Thursday, April 5, according to Telam, the Argentine national news agency, according to Prensa Armenia.
"We are very grateful to the Armenian community in Argentina, we have a true community of ambassadors," proclaimed Sargsyan in a conversation with journalists after inaugurating a statue of Saint Gregory of Narek with the pontiff in the Vatican gardens.
The president also highlighted the figure of Argentine businessman and philanthropist Eduardo Eurnekian, whom he considered "an example of how you can be 100% Argentine and with the same pride be 100% Armenian." "He is a person with a great love for the Armenian homeland and an example for young people, which represents the values of the entire diaspora," added Sargsyan.
When Jorge Bergoglio was Archbishop of Buenos Aires, before becoming Pope Francis, he was very close to Archbishop Kissag Mouradian, Primate of the Armenian Apostolic Church for Argentina and Chile.
