// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Sargsyan hails Armenian community of Argentina at meeting with Pope

Sargsyan hails Armenian community of Argentina at meeting with Pope
April 7, 2018 - 11:37 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan praised the commitment of the Armenian community of Argentina during his meeting with Pope Francis during his official visit to the Vatican on Thursday, April 5, according to Telam, the Argentine national news agency, according to Prensa Armenia.

"We are very grateful to the Armenian community in Argentina, we have a true community of ambassadors," proclaimed Sargsyan in a conversation with journalists after inaugurating a statue of Saint Gregory of Narek with the pontiff in the Vatican gardens.

The president also highlighted the figure of Argentine businessman and philanthropist Eduardo Eurnekian, whom he considered "an example of how you can be 100% Argentine and with the same pride be 100% Armenian." "He is a person with a great love for the Armenian homeland and an example for young people, which represents the values of the entire diaspora," added Sargsyan.

When Jorge Bergoglio was Archbishop of Buenos Aires, before becoming Pope Francis, he was very close to Archbishop Kissag Mouradian, Primate of the Armenian Apostolic Church for Argentina and Chile.

 Top stories
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta townSyrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The HinduThe Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Putin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troopsPutin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troops
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
First bitcoin ATM Installed in Georgia
Singapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year running
Putin says Russia will launch mission to Mars in 2019
China testing AI-equipped unmanned tanks
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
5 local favorites in the Armenian capital: iNews This former Soviet city is older than Rome and is full of ancient and modern culture interacting in interesting ways.
Aronian, Carlsen draw Grenke Chess Classic round 6 Fabiano Caruana of the United States, Nikita Vitiugov and Vachier-Lagrave lead the tournament with 4.0 points each.
Armenian armed forces hold unplanned drills According to Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the exercises were unprecedented in terms of the suddenness of operations.
Pep Guardiola claims he was offered to sign Henrikh Mkhitarayan The City manager sarcastically added that he was shocked that Raiola wanted to move two of his star clients to play for a “dog”.