Film about Armenian heroine of Great Patriotic War in the works in Russia

PanARMENIAN.Net - A film about the heroine of the Great Patriotic War Arshaluys Khanzhiyan is currently in production in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

An honorary resident of the town of Goryachy Klyuch, the Armenian heroine took care of the wounded soldiers during the Great Patriotic War guarded the graves of servicemen to the end of her days.

More than 40 people, including artists from several Russian cities, the film crew and extras are involved in production.

“We want millions of Russians to know about Arshaluys. We must and are even obliged to bring this project to life,” said director Ernest Arutyunov.

“We owe our lives to the soldiers who fought to death in the mountains of the Caucasus in August 1942. We are obliged to pay tribute to the memory of a fragile woman, who became a legend during her lifetime.”

The 40-minute film will hopefully hit the big screens on May 9 across Russia and Armenia.