Syrian army elite troops launch final assault on Douma

April 9, 2018 - 17:48 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - ANNA News has released a video report (below) showing the final actions of the Syrian army’s elite Tiger Forces Division in the battle to capture Douma city in eastern Damascus from rebel fighters, Al-Masdar News reports.

The battle for Douma took place over the course of Friday to Saturday (April 6-7) following the collapse of the agreement to evacuate Jaysh al-Islam militants from the small city to northern Syria.

In the engagement, the Tiger Forces Division, backed up by pro-government Palestinian fighters, assaulted Douma from the west and south; Syrian Army Republican Guards units also conducted an attack from the east via Ar-Rayhan.

After having most of its defenses on the outskirts of the city overrun by the Syrian Army, Jaysh al-Islam sued for peace and since then evacuation of the group’s militants to northern Syria has recommenced.

