New Armenian president 'naturally' interested in stronger Russia ties
April 10, 2018 - 16:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s new president Armen Sarkissian, who took office on Monday, April 9, is planning to visit Moscow in the near future, the president himself said in an interview with TASS.
"Naturally, I will be very interested in visiting Moscow as Armenia’s president in the near future," Sarkissian said.
"Armenian leaders traditionally pay their first official visits to Moscow. So far, no concrete date has been agreed," he said.
He said his priority as Armenia’s president is to strengthen strategic partnership with Russia, cement friendship between the two nations and encourage contacts between peoples.
"I would like to use this occasion to wish Vladimir Putin, who scored a landslide victory at the presidential elections in Russia, further big achievements in the development of the country’s economy, improvement of living standards in Russia and enhancement of its role on the global arena," he said.
A former ambassador to the United Kingdom, Sarkissian was sworn in as president at a special sitting of the National Assembly at the Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan on Monday.
Top stories
“I’m Armenian, and the Ottoman Empire ― they took the guns from the Armenians,” Nevada congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian said.
Turkish forces mainly used German rifles and other weapons to carry out the Genocide of the Armenian people, a new report has found.
An animated film dedicated to the Armenian Genocide took the first prize at the Global India International Film Festival.
Prominent filmmakers and producers joined some of the top legal minds in America on March 16 to form Lights. Camera. Reaction.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army readies for Damascus offensive despite Trump’s threats Both of these southern Damascus districts are nearly under the Islamic State’s full control, making them a top priority for the Syrian army.
Vardan Minasyan re-appointed Armenia football team boss Former chief coach of the Armenian national football team Vardan Minasyan was re-appointed in the position on April 10.
Experts urge a new framework to diagnose Alzheimer's disease Experts urged a new framework to diagnose Alzheimer's disease using biological clues, rather than symptoms of memory loss.
Erdogan rejects Russian proposal to return Afrin to Syria Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on April 10 criticized the proposal of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.