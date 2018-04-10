Sunmag about Armenia’s capital: Ararat is waiting for you

PanARMENIAN.Net - Sunmag has included Yerevan in its list of cities where Russian citizens can enjoy inexpensive vacations during May holidays.

Noting that Russians are allowed to travel to Armenia even with their internal passport, the magazine says “Mount Ararat is waiting for you with open arms.”

The author of the article recommends visiting Yerevan and Armenia, in general.

“As one of the oldest cities in the world founded in the 8th century BC, Yerevan is home to a great variety of artifacts: the same is true about old temples that exist both in the center of the city and outside it amidst emerald green lush hills,” the author says.

“Plan in advance where exactly you will escape: Lake Sevan, Tatev Monastery or the foot of Ararat.”

In addition to Yerevan, Algarve, Tel Aviv, Chisinau, Innsbruck, Valletta and Marrakech have also made it to the list of affordable destinations for Russians.